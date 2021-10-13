UBCO Heat softball club crowned Canadian College Softball Association champions

Five members of the Heat team were named to the Championship All-Star team after the game

Nevada Johnson of the UBC Okanagan Heat (10) used her arm and bat to help her team win a national championship. Johnson picked up the win here against the University of Regina Cougars on the mound, then drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning in the gold-medal game as the Heat edged the St. Clair College Saints of Windsor, Ont. 5-4 in the final. (Tammy Stelmachowich - Black Press)

The UBCO Heat softball club became national champions after defeating the St. Clair Saints 5-4 in nine innings on Sunday, Oct. 10, at the Canadian College Softball Association (CCSA) Championship game.

The Heat struggled to dominate the field offensively against the Saints. After falling behind 1-0 at Sunday’s game, the Heat scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning, highlighted by an RBI single from Jessica Podskalny.

The Saints would tie the game with two runs in the top of the fourth inning, and the scoreline would remain that way through seven innings.

The two teams would each score a run in their half of the eighth inning, and Podskalny held the Saints scoreless in the top of the ninth.

Nevada Johnson drove in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning and became the hero for the Heat. The team ended the season with a 23-2-1 record, including a perfect 6-0 at the national championship.

Gabriela Isaak led the way offensively in the afternoon for the Heat with three hits, along with three errors from the Saints.

Shae-Lyn Murphy was the top performer for the Saints, knocking out two hits including the two-run homer that tied the game in the fourth inning. “I couldn’t be more thrilled for this university, the UBCO Heat softball program and this outstanding group of young women,” said head coach Joni Frei.

Five members of the Heat team were named to the Championship All-Star team: Johnson, catcher Cassidy Kellow, second baseman Janessa Hanson, Taylor Roeseler and Kasey Wright.

“This is the most selfless team I have ever been a part of,” added Frei. “Our juniors and seniors lead the way and our sophomores and freshmen followed closely behind.”

READ MORE: UBCO Heat women’s golf team wins silver at Canada West Championships

READ MORE: UBCO Heat women’s cross country team among top 10 programs in the country

@paulatr12

paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.



SoftballSportsUBCO Heat