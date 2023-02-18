UBCO Heat women’s basketball team ousted from Canada West playoffs

The Heat lost 65-52 against their sister school, UBC on Friday night

The UBCO Heat women’s basketball team lost to UBC on Friday night 65-52, forcing their season to come to an end. (UBCO)

The season has come to an end for the UBCO Heat women’s basketball team.

In the single-game elimination Canada West playoffs in Saskatoon, the women lost 65-52 to the UBC Thunderbirds in the opening round on Friday night (Feb. 17).

The biggest difference in the game was turnovers as the Heat got outscored 25-6 from points off turnovers.

Vernon’s Kesley Falk led the way with 16 points for the Heat, along with seven rebounds and two blocks.

“Obviously not the result we were hoping for, but I liked our compete throughout the game,” said Heat women’s basketball coach Bobby Mitchell after the game.

The women’s team finished with a program-tying high 10 wins this season.

