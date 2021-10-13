UBCO Heat women’s cross-country team capture gold and silver

Lauren McNeil and Joanna Brown have once again captured the spotlight at the Canada West Championships

UBCO Heat women’s cross country teammates Lauren McNeil and Joanna Brown have once again captured the spotlight at the Canada West Championships as they finished first and second at the Trinity Western Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 9.

McNeil won her second race with a posted time of 28 minutes, 2.78 seconds on the eight-kilometre course and took home the individual gold medal.

Brown earned her second consecutive medal as she finished 29 seconds behind McNeil in a time of 29:31.35.

Two other members of the Heat team also finished in the Top 20. Eliyah Brawdy finished 17th in 30:19.57. Kristen Smith was 19th in 30:24.75.

Their efforts helped rocket the Heats from ninth place to second place in the team standings behind the UBC Thunderbirds.

In the men’s eight-kilometre race, the Heat snagged a third-place finish in the team standings led by second-year runner Connor Baerg. He finished in 12th with a time of 25:20.72, marking the second straight race in which he’s finished in the Top 12.

The Heat will attend the B.C. Club Championships in Victoria on Saturday, Oct. 23. The meet will be the team’s final preparations before the Canada West Championships on Saturday, Oct. 30 in Saskatoon.

