Umpires, Falcons step up for KidSport

KidSport Kelowna is looking to increase the number of Kelowna kids who will be taking to the fields and rinks this year with the help of the Central Okanagan Baseball Umpires’ Association (COBUA) and Kelowna Falcons.

The COBUA is hosting an Umpire Appreciation Night at the Falcons game on Wednesday, July 18 at Elks Stadium to help raise funds for KidSport Kelowna.

At the game, in addition to the live action Falcons baseball entertainment, COBUA Umpires and KidSport volunteers will host baseball skills games as well as a 50/50 raffle draw. Funds raised will help KidSport to support Kelowna families by removing financial barriers that prevent some kids from playing organized sport in Kelowna.

“Many families are unable to afford to put their kids into organized sports. KidSport helps provide those opportunities for children and youth, so they can benefit from the many life skills learned through sports,” said Cheryl Browne, chapter chairperson of KidSport Kelowna.

In 2017, the KidSport Kelowna chapter helped more than 170 kids and they are looking to further grow that number.

Proceeds from tickets purchased through the Central Okanagan Baseball Umpires’ Association for the July 18 Falcons’ game will go to KidSport Kelowna.

The Falcons have also donated 100 tickets for KidSport Kelowna grant recipient families to attend the game at no cost. Please email KidSport recipient ticket requests to kelowna@kidsportcanada.ca

