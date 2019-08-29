West Kelowna Warriors Cole Wyatt takes the ice in Warriors pre-season action Aug. 28. Photo: Tami Quan Photography

Undermanned Warriors ousted 9-1 in pre-season action

The Warriors hosted the Penticton Vees Wednesday night

The scores have little meaning in the pre-season and thankfully the 9-1 loss the Warriors coughed up Wednesday night won’t have any impact on their upcoming BCHL season.

West Kelowna is still testing prospects to round out the final players on this year’s roster and the Warriors’ rookies were in tough against a Penticton Vees squad that dressed a large number of starters.

Head coach Brandon West is focused only on the regular season which starts Sept. 6. Warriors key players took the night off as West looks to evaluate the remaining prospects and rookies.

Warriors’ fans did get a good look at West Kelowna captain Jake Harrison’s return to the ice. Harrison played his first pre-season game Wednesday night, being paired up with Declan Douthart.

The Vees’ experience and the Warriors greenness led to the one-sided affair, but the Warriors will have plenty of chances at redemption as they’ll play Penticton six times during the regular season, when both teams will be at full-strength.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets unveil new jerseys ahead of upcoming season

READ MORE: Okanagan dancers joining Team Canada at World Championships

The Warriors’ next pre-season game is Friday night in Trail against the Smoke Eaters.

West Kelowna’s home-opener is Sept. 6.

