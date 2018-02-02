Urquhart making impact in final season

Kelowna’s Drew Urqhuart has stepped his game at the University of Vermont

The 6-foot-8, 219-pound Drew Urquhart is averaging almost nine points per game in his senior season in the NCAA. -Image: Brian Jenkins/Burlington Free Press

Former Kelowna basketball product Drew Urqhuart is in his senior year with the University of Vermont Catamounts’ program in Burlington, VT.

Here is an excerpt from a story written recently by Alex Abrami of the Burlington Free Press, highlighting Urqhuart’s impact and increased role with the Catamounts this season.

By Alex Abrami/Burlington Free Press

Rolling back to the basket after setting a screen, University of Vermont men’s basketball forward Drew Urquhart was handed a golden chance for a thunderous dunk when he received Ernie Duncan’s drive-and-dish wraparound pass to open the second half of Monday’s home game vs. Maine.

Only the 6-foot-8, 219-pound Urquhart was fouled from behind, his layup attempt fluttering high off the glass.

Coach John Becker leaped out of his chair and, with both arms raised above his head, yelled some variation of what many fans crammed into Patrick Gym’s bleachers were probably thinking or muttering themselves:

“Go up strong, Drew!”

Urquhart took a quick glance at Becker on his way to the foul line, but didn’t flinch or react to his coach’s fiery outburst, and proceeded to sink both free throws.

Later, with the result in hand, Urquhart took Trae Bell-Haynes’ bounce pass and rose for a rim-rocking, two-handed jam to put an exclamation point on a career-best 21 points in the Catamounts’ 19th straight home win, an 83-62 decision over the Black Bears.

“That’s Drew’s career in a microcosm,” said fifth-year assistant coach Ryan Schneider. “Sometimes with Drew you can look at him and see his demeanor as almost being nonchalant, but it doesn’t mean he doesn’t care or not invested in what we are doing. He’s not as fazed with the ebbs and flows of a game.”

