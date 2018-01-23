Brock Boeser of the Vancouver Canucks leads the rush out of his end in the game against the Winnipeg Jets at the South Okanagan Events Centre at the Vancouver Canucks Young Stars tournament last September. Mark Brett/Western News

Vancouver Canucks confirm participation in NHL Young Stars

Canucks confirmed participation, at least for this year, in the NHL Young Stars event in Penticton

Vancouver Canucks brass said they have confirmed participation, at least for this year, in the NHL Young Stars tournament in Penticton.

Late last week a social media post from an Edmonton journalist suggested that the tournament could be coming to an end because scouts said last year’s event was “disappointing for the calibre of kids taking part.”

“Young Stars is a fantastic tournament and the City of Penticton does a tremendous job as host,” said Trevor Linden, president of hockey operations for the Vancouver Canucks. “While the format and number of participating teams may change, we’ve confirmed our continued participation this year. We’ll have more details to share in the near future.”

The tournament has gone through some evolution since it was introduced seven years ago. The first event included the Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks. The U.S. teams eventually did not come back and the Winnipeg Jets now participate.

Event chair for the Penticton organizing committee, Andrew Jakubeit, said almost 80 players that have participated in the tournament have gone on to become regulars in the NHL.

“Right now, I’m confident there will be an event this fall,” he said. “What the shape, size or scope of teams is; I can’t confirm or deny yet.”

