Vancouver Canucks play in Kelowna

The Kelowna Rockets are just a couple of hours away from puck drop in Prince George for their first of back-to-back visits to the CN Centre this weekend. Seven and a half hours south on Highway 97 the Vancouver Canucks and Arizona Coyotes get set for their Saturday night NHL Preseason matchup at Prospera Place in Kelowna.

Hockey fans in the Okanagan will be taking in action from the world’s most prestigious hockey league as the Canucks and Coyotes wrap up their preseason schedules in front of a sold out crowd at Prospera Place.

Former Kelowna Rockets defenceman and current Canucks blueliner Alexander Edler is travelling to Kelowna, but whether or not he will play has yet to be determined as these clubs shape their rosters for the NHL’s opening night.

It is set to be an exciting matchup with two young teams building to become NHL powerhouses.

READ MORE: Vancouver Canucks will end pre-season with game in Kelowna

Headlining the Vancouver Canucks roster is a young sniper gushing with talent in Brock Boeser, followed by young stars like Bo Horvat, Elias Pettersson, Troy Stecher, Jake Virtanen, and Sven Baertschi just to name a few. Horvat (2G,3A) and Pettersson (1G,4A) are tied for the team-lead in preseason scoring with five points each. Look out for this club for years to come in the NHL.

Headlining the Arizona Coyotes roster is all-star defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson who was named their fourth Captain in franchise history (Following Keith Tkachuk, Teppo Numminen, Shane Doan) in mid-September. 20-year-old Clayton Keller is currently leading their club in preseason scoring with six points (1G, 5A). The Coyotes are a team that is loaded with young talent with names such as Jakob Chychrun, Dylan Strome, Nick Merkley (will not play in Kelowna), Brendan Perlini, Christian Fischer, Alex Galchenyuk, and the list goes on. There is a lot to be excited about watching this team.

Saturday night’s rosters are undetermined at this point as it is the final game of each teams preseason schedule and team management will be making decisions regarding their opening night rosters.

Puck drop on Saturday at Prospera Place between the Canucks and the Coyotes is at 7 p.m.

The Rockets are spending the weekend in Prince George before returning home for a Wednesday, Oct. 3 matchup with the Vancouver Giants. It’s Hat-Trick Wednesday, get your tickets before 2pm on Wednesday and for $19.99 fans receive a hot dog, a pop, and a ticket to the game.

Tickets are on sale at selectyourtickets.com, at the Prospera Place box office or by phone at 250-762-5050. First six regular season games now available.

Season tickets are on sale now. Contact by email – Gavin Hamilton – gavinh@kelownarockets.com or Andrew Deans – andrewd@kelownarockets.com, or by phone at 250-860-7825.

edit@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.