Vees push Warriors to the brink of elimination with 9-2 win

The Penticton Vees made it three games in a row and are now in a position to sweep the Warriors

Danny Weight of the Penticon Vees watches as the puck rings off the goalpost behind West Kelowna Warriors goalie Johnny Derrick. Weight scored a pair of goals in the Vees 9-2 win over the Warriors March 1 in West Kelowna. (Mark Brett - Western News)

The Penticton Vees are one win away from sweeping their B.C. Hockey League (BCHL) opening Interior Division playoffs against the West Kelowna Warriors.

The club can wrap up the the best-of-seveb series Tuesday in West Kelowna after their March 1 away game where they got a pair of goals each from Danny Weight and Jay O’Brien, while scoring five times in the final frame en route to a 9-2 drubbing of the Warriors.

If a fifth game is necessary it will take place March 4 at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) at 7 p.m.

Their most recent victory came on the heels a 7-1 opening-game win Feb. 27 and a 4-1 decision the following night, both games at the SOEC.

In three games the Vees have amassed 20 goals while giving up just four.

Colton Kalezic got the Vees on the board first on March with the only goal of the initial period and O’Brien and Weight with two in a row, tallied in the second before the home team finally got on the scoreboard late in the period.

The third was all Vees, as O’Brien scored his fifth of the playoffs, with singles coming from Ethan Martini, Tristan Amonte, Jackson Niedermayer and Tyler Ho scored his fourth goal and whooping third short handed goal in the series on a penalty shot with just 19 seconds to play.

