Maddy Howitt of the Vernon Velocity slides into home safely past Kelowna Heat pitcher Olivia Lesarbeau in girls U12 fastball play Monday night at Grahame Park. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Velocity run over Kelowna in girls fastball

Under 16C girls fastball action at High Noon Park

Vernon H&L Glass Velocity upset host Kelowna 13-6 in Under 16C girls fastball play Wednesday night at High Noon Park.

Somer Snobelen laid down a double and speedy Asia Graham made an amazing running catch in centre field that left her rolling.

Emma Roine demonstrated great base running after her walk to first from a nasty pitch to the elbow and Janessa Barker snagged a line drive to third.

Jaden Scott pitched three solid innings and smacked a double in the fourth innings.

“These girls have really gelled as a team,” said H&L Glass coach Chris Harms. “It’s awesome to watch them; they’re always having fun.”

The Velocity turned the lights out on Penticton Power 20-12 Monday night at high noon park.

Vernon was on their defence as Graham chased down a dinger and infielders Summer Snobelen and Hannah McMorran recorded some great catches.

Taylor Topping and Ashleigh Davoren delivered doubles in the second inning and pitcher Samara Gaddes sat a few batters down in the third. The open inning saw infielders Taylor Topping and Camryn Beer shining as Penticton mustered just one run.

In U12 girls fastball play Monday night at Grahame Park, Vernon grounded the Kelowna Greyhounds 17-13.

Pitcher Haylee Fleck went 2-for-2 at the plate with a double and two runs. Fleck recorded three strikeouts while scattering six hits.

Left fielder Stella Given singled in the go-ahead runs, while right fielder Jaida Sauvie extended her hitting streak to two games with an RBI-single.

The big Vernon tournament goes May 26-27 at the DND diamonds.

Previous story
Torrid start to season for United U16 boys

Just Posted

Keeping Kelowna’s lakeshore drains clear

Huge pumps to be used to keep lake water from backing up drainage systems along the lakeshore

Big White Ski Resort investing $10 million in ammenities

The largest investment is the $3.9 million construction of the new Powder Chair.

Evacuation alerts rescinded in West Kelowna mobile park

Eight properties previously under alert on Westbank First Nation no longer under flood threat

Kelowna’s paddle trail set to open

Marked water trail for non-motorized craft along the city’s lakeshore will open May 19

Thunderstorms headed to the Okanagan

Environment Canada re-issued their special weather statement this morning,

Video: Peak levels for Salmon River downgraded

River flows remain at 100-year flood level, further flooding to depend on weather

Your Kelowna – Sarah Beebe

Find out what people in your community love about Kelowna

Metro Vancouver continues to pay highest gas tax at 51 cents/litre

Canadian Taxpayers Federation says rest of B.C., except Victoria, pays 38 cents in taxes per litre

Protect Canada’s parks from being ‘loved to death’ says study co-author

Lots of visitors pose a challenge to maintaining healthy populations of some endangered species

Sex assault supports vary in B.C. universities a year after provincial bill

The Sexual Violence and Misconduct Policy Act was passed in the spring of 2016

Velocity run over Kelowna in girls fastball

Under 16C girls fastball action at High Noon Park

How to talk to your kids about Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why

BC Children’s Hospital psychiatrists offer tips ahead of TV show’s season 2 release

Torrid start to season for United U16 boys

Kelowna is unbeaten in Thompson Okanagan Youth Soccer League action and has won two tournaments

Grizzlies destroy bear-proof bin

Two grizzly bears make quick worth of the bear-proof bins at the BC Wildlife Park in Kamloops

Most Read