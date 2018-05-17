Velocity run over Kelowna in girls fastball

Vernon H&L Glass Velocity upset host Kelowna 13-6 in Under 16C girls fastball play Wednesday night at High Noon Park.

Somer Snobelen laid down a double and speedy Asia Graham made an amazing running catch in centre field that left her rolling.

Emma Roine demonstrated great base running after her walk to first from a nasty pitch to the elbow and Janessa Barker snagged a line drive to third.

Jaden Scott pitched three solid innings and smacked a double in the fourth innings.

“These girls have really gelled as a team,” said H&L Glass coach Chris Harms. “It’s awesome to watch them; they’re always having fun.”

The Velocity turned the lights out on Penticton Power 20-12 Monday night at high noon park.

Vernon was on their defence as Graham chased down a dinger and infielders Summer Snobelen and Hannah McMorran recorded some great catches.

Taylor Topping and Ashleigh Davoren delivered doubles in the second inning and pitcher Samara Gaddes sat a few batters down in the third. The open inning saw infielders Taylor Topping and Camryn Beer shining as Penticton mustered just one run.

In U12 girls fastball play Monday night at Grahame Park, Vernon grounded the Kelowna Greyhounds 17-13.

Pitcher Haylee Fleck went 2-for-2 at the plate with a double and two runs. Fleck recorded three strikeouts while scattering six hits.

Left fielder Stella Given singled in the go-ahead runs, while right fielder Jaida Sauvie extended her hitting streak to two games with an RBI-single.

The big Vernon tournament goes May 26-27 at the DND diamonds.