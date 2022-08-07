Vernon/Kelowna golfer in top-50 at Canadian amateur

Cooper Humphreys, who lists Vernon as his residence and Kelowna’s Harvest Golf Course as his home club, finished in the top-50 at the 117th Canadian Men’s Amateur Golf Championship in Vancouver. (File photo)

Vernon’s Cooper Humphreys tied for 47th out of 85 players who made the cut at the 117th annual Canadian Men’s Amateur Golf Championship.

The 72-hole event was played Aug. 1-4 at Vancouver’s Seymour and Point Grey golf clubs.

Humphreys, who lists Vernon as his residence but plays out of the Harvest Golf Club in Kelowna, finished at 5-over-par 289 after rounds of 76-69-72-72. He was 15 shots back of the winner, Luis Carerra of Mexico, whose 10-under score of 274 was two shots better than Robbie Latter of Mississauga, Ont.

Carerra fired rounds of 73-68-67-66.

The top B.C. finishers were Alex Zhang of Richmond and A.J. Ewart of Coquitlam, who tied for 13th spot at 282.

Two North Okanagan golfers missed the 36-hole cut of +4.

Ryan Vest of Vernon shot rounds of 83 and 73 to finish at 156 (+14) while Coldstream’s Braxton McDonald fired consecutive 82s to finish at +22, 164.

