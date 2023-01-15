Vernon skip bows in B.C. men’s curling semifinal

Vernon skip Jim Cotter (right) lost 9-8 to Brent Pierce of New Westminster in the B.C. Men’s Curling Championships semifinal Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Chilliwack Curling Club. (Black Press - file photo)

The goal of competing for a 10th B.C. men’s curling championship came up one end short for Vernon’s Jim Cotter and Rick Sawatsky.

The duo along with teammates Andrew Nerpin of Kelowna and Grant Olson of Kamloops watched Brent Pierce of New Westminster score three in the final end with hammer Saturday night, Jan. 14, to post a 9-8 victory in the B.C. men’s tankard semifinal at the Chilliwack Curling Club.

Cotter had snapped a 6-6 tie with a deuce with hammer in the ninth end.

Pierce will play Jacques Gauthier of Victoria for the provincial title Sunday afternoon. The winner will represent the province at the Tim Hortons Brier March 3-12 in London, Ont.

Cotter had defeated Pierce by the same 9-8 score in the B event qualifier to earn a spot in the one-versus-two Page playoff format against Gauthier. The Island skip defeated Cotter 8-3 to advance to the final. Pierce eliminated Cody Tanaka’s New West./Richmond rink 11-9 in the three-versus-four playoff.

The Victoria-Penticton-Vernon foursome of Cameron de Jong at skip, Matt Tolley playing third, Erik Colwell at second and John Slattery at lead finished with a 3-3 record. They were elminiated in a C event match by Pierce.

At the B.C. Women’s Scotties championships, also in Chilliwack, Corryn Brown of Kamloops – coached by Cotter – will have a chance to advance to the Scotties Canadian championships being played in her hometown Feb. 17-26 at the Sandman Centre. Cotter is also from Kamloops.

Brown meets Clancy Grandy of the Vancouver Curling Club in the provincial final Sunday afternoon with the winner advancing to the Canadians.

The Vernon-Winfield (Lake Country)-New Westminster-Prince George rink of Diane Gushulak (throwing lead stones), second Alyssa Kyllo, third Blaine de Jager and Brette Richards (throwing fourth stones) went 1-3.

READ MORE: Vernon curlers qualify for B.C. men’s championship

READ MORE: BCHL all-star weekend in Penticton set to be first of its kind

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

curlingLocal SportsVernon