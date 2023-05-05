Vernon students win provincial esports championship

The Seaton Secondary team of Aiden Forsyth, Josh Van Calsteren and Malcolm Swingle won the BC School Sports Rocket League Esports Provincial Championship (Contributed). The trio locked in during play at the provincial championship (Contributed).

Three students from W.L. Seaton Secondary are bringing home a provincial championship.

Aiden Forsyth, Josh Van Calsteren and Malcolm Swingle were victorious last weekend at the BC School Sports Rocket League Esports Provincial Championship.

Esports is video gaming, where individuals and teams take place in competitive gameplay.

The Seaton Esports team was founded last year, in preparation for the 2022-23 school year. The squad continued to practice over the summer and improve, getting ready for the spring 2023 season.

In the regular season, the trio lost just once, to Rutland Secondary School. The two teams would meet up again in the provincial final, on Saturday, April 29.

The best of seven series would go down to the wire, with each squad winning three games, setting up a do-or-die final match.

Seaton grabbed an early 3-0 lead in the match, but had to hold their nerve, after giving up two goals with just 45 seconds left.

The trio would emerge victorious with stingy defence to end the game, giving Seaton the provincial championship.

There are three leagues in B.C. high school for Esports: Rocket League, League of Legends and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. For more information, visit playvs.com/british-columbia.

