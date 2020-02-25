Vernon tennis star Vasek Popisil named Best of BC winner

Nothing but the best for Vernon tennis player Vasek Pospisil.

The 2014 Wimbledon men’s doubles champ has been named the recipient of the Best of BC award, supported by the Province of British Columbia.

The award, which will be presented at the 54th annual Sport BC Athlete of the Year Award March 12 in Vancouver, is given to an individual or team thought to have represented B.C. nationally or internationally in either a professional or amateur sport.

“The Athlete of the Year Awards is a celebration of sport in our province and all of our finalists represent exceptional accomplishments in 2019,” said Sport BC president and CEO Rob Newman. “Our Best of BC Award recipient, Vasek Pospisil, truly had a great 2019 and we congratulate him on his accomplishments and know he is joining an outstanding list of exceptional BC athletes who have previously received this honour.”

Previous recipients include Christine Sinclair (soccer), Carey Price (hockey), James Paxton (baseball) and Christine Girard (weightlifting).

After spending the first half of the 2019 season recovering from back surgery, Pospisil returned to the court at Wimbledon in July. Following his return, he scored his first win over an ATP Top 10 player at a Grand Slam when he upset World No. 9, Karen Khachanov of Russia, in a five-set thriller at the US Open.

Pospisil’s success continued when he won back-to-back ATP Challenger Tour events in Las Vegas and Charlottesville before going on to play a key role in Canada’s run to the Davis Cup Finals in November. Ranked 150th in the world at the time, Pospisil won three straight matches against players ranked 12th, 36th, and 48th in the world, helping Canada beat Italy, the United States, and Australia. A doubles victory with partner Denis Shapovalov gave Canada its historic place in the finals of the Davis Cup for the first time.

Despite falling to Spain on its home court, the Davis Cup run was thrilling for the players and the country.

In late December, Pospisil was named Postmedia’s Male Athlete of the Year.

“I like to believe I still have my best tennis in me, I have a resurgence of passion for the game,” said Pospisil in late 2019. “This year was a different kind of adversity; one that has given me a new appreciation for the sport. I love being on the court and love the sport.”

Lumby visually impaired alpine skier Logan Leach is one of three finalists for the Sport BC Athlete with a Disability Award.



