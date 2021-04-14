Vernon Vipers forward Reagan Milburn is denied a goal by Salmon Arm netminder Owen Say during Vernon’s 6-5 overtime win Wednesday afternoon, April 14, in B.C. Hockey League pod play at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

Vernon Vipers forward Reagan Milburn is denied a goal by Salmon Arm netminder Owen Say during Vernon’s 6-5 overtime win Wednesday afternoon, April 14, in B.C. Hockey League pod play at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

Vernon Vipers bite Salmon Arm Silverbacks in OT

Snakes blow 5-3 third-period lead, rally in extra time for 6-5 pod play result over rivals

Zach Tonelli’s unassisted goal at 3:51 of overtime gave the Vernon Vipers a 6-5 win over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in B.C. Hockey League pod play Wednesday afternoon, April 14, at Kal Tire Place.

The win snapped a three-game losing skid for the Vipers (4-2-1-0) and halted the Gorillas’ (3-2-2-0) three-game winning streak.

The Vipers overcame a 3-1 deficit midway through the second period with four consecutive goals to take a 5-3 lead with 15:29 left in regulation time. Tonelli started the comeback by setting up Jojo Tanaka-Campbell for a shorthanded marker.

Tanaka-Campbell, with his second of the day, Seth Bafaro and Luke Pakulak had the other Vernon markers after defenceman Hunter Donahoe opened the Vipers scoring in the first period.

Sullivan Mack pulled the Silverbacks to within a goal with his third snipe against the Snakes in two games at 9:12 of the third period.

Hunter Sansbury forced overtime with a goal past James Porter Jr. at 19:40.

Danny Ciccarello had two goals for the Silverbacks while Kieran Ruscheinski opened the game scoring for the Gorillas.

Porter Jr. finished with 30 saves while Owen Say stopped 15 Vernon shots for the Silverbacks.

The Silverbacks will face the West Kelowna Warriors (3-2-1-0) Thursday at 1 p.m. Next game for Vernon is Friday at 6 p.m. against West Kelowna.

The Vipers and Silverbacks will play Saturday at 6 p.m.

