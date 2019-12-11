Vernon Vipers forward named BCHL POW

Matt Kowalski named Player of Week after nine points in three games, all Vernon victories

Vernon Vipers forward Matt Kowalski (right, in action earlier this season against the Merritt Centennials) is the B.C. Hockey League’s Subway Player of the Week. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers photos)

Vernon Vipers forward Matt Kowalski’s torrid pace did not go unnoticed within the B.C. Hockey League.

Kowalski was named the BCHL Subway Player of the Week after helping the Vipers to three straight wins with six goals – including a hat trick in an 8-3 home-ice win over the Merritt Centennials – and three assists for nine points.

The Vernon product has 12 goals in his last 11 games, and points in all 11 of those contests as the Vipers have won their last four games. Kowalski leads the team in goals with 19, and in scoring with 35 points, which is good for 10th overall in league scoring.

The Vipers moved to within two points of the third-place Salmon Arm Silverbacks, losers of eight straight, in the Interior Division and are four points behind the second-place Trail Smoke Eaters.

Vernon sits 11 points behind the division-leading Penticton Vees and can cut into that deficit as the longtime rivals play a home-and-home series this weekend. The Snakes host the Vees Friday at 7 p.m. at Kal Tire Place with the rematch Saturday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

In Junior action, the North Okanagan Knights hit the road for a pair of Kootenay International Junior Hockey League games.

The Knights visit the Ghostriders in Fernie Friday before taking on the league’s best team, the Kimberley Dynamiters, Saturday.

North Okanagan sits in fourth place in the league’s Bill Ohlhausen Division, six points behind the third-place Summerland Steam, and 11 points up on the fifth place Osoyoos Coyotes.

