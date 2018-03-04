Warriors down two in playoff series with Trail

West Kelowna drops 7-2 to decision Saturday to Smoke Eaters to trail 2-0 in Interior quarterfinal

Nik Amundrud and the West Kelowna Warriors trail the Smoke Eaters 2-0 in their first-round BCHL playoff series. -Image: Randy Emery/Trail Smoke Eaters

The West Kelowna Warriors couldn’t find their footing in dropping Game 2 of their best-of-seven BCHL Interior Division quarterfinal series to the Trail Smoke Eaters by a 7-2 score at Cominco Arena on Saturday night.

The Smoke Eaters started the game with the momentum with an early power play goal, then scored the next five goals to take an insurmountable 6-0 lead.

With the game out of reach in the third period, RJ Murphy and Michael Lombardi scored for the Warriors. Nik Amundrud stopped 38 of the 44 shots he faced in the West Kelowna net.

Trail won the series opener 7-6 in overtime on Friday night.

The series shifts to West Kelowna for Game 3 on Monday night as the Warriors look for their first win of the series against the Smoke Eaters. Face off at Royal LePage Place is 7 p.m.

