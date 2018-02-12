Warriors drop 2 of 3 on BCHL road trip

West Kelowna beats Cowichan Valley, then falls in Power River and Chilliwack

West Kelowna Warriors’ forward Cavin Tilsley (right) battles Chiefs’ forward Ryan Miotto in BCHL action Sunday in Chilliwack. -Image: Darren Francis/Fotoshotz

The West Kelowna Warriors dropped the final game of their three-game BCHL weekend, falling a 7-4 to the Chilliwack Chiefs on Sunday at Prospera Centre.

GAME SUMMARY

The Warriors (26-26-1-1) went 1-2 on the road trip, winning Friday over Cowichan Valley, before losing Saturday at Powell River.

On Sunday, Will Calverly scored three times for the Chiefs who outshot West Kelowna 32-21. Willie Reim, Jared Marino, Chase Dubois and Matt Kowalski scored goals for the Warriors, while Parm Dhaliwal added two assists.

Nik Amundrud made 26 saves in the West Kelowna net.

West Kelowna is back on home ice on Saturday, Feb. 17 when the Warriors host the Victoria Grizzlies on Pastor Don Richmond’s 9th annual Faith Night.

The Warriors will also be hosting their annual team awards immediately after the final buzzer.

