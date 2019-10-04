West Kelowna’s Kris Pietroniro battle Prince Georges’ Corey Cunningham at a BCHL showcase tournament in Penticton. (Photo: Garett James Photography)

Warriors drop early weekend game at BCHL showcase

West Kelowna was beaten 3-2 by last year’s league champs, Prince George Spruce Kings

It was close, but not close enough for the Warriors as they dropped an early weekend game Friday morning.

West Kelowna was up against last year’s Fred Page Cup champions Prince George Cougars as the two teams battled in an early match in Penticton at a BCHL showcase tournament.

In the 3-2 loss to the Cougars, the Warriors held their own throughout the first two periods, but Prince George got the go-ahead goal to seal the win in the early minutes of the third period.

It’s West Kelowna’s eighth straight loss of the season.

Lucas Cullen, Brandon Dent added the two goals for the Warriors while Declan Douthart and Lucas Cullen added assists and high energy in the game.

The young and struggling Warriors will look for some magic Saturday as the BCHL showcase tournament continues.

West Kelowna faces-off against the Vernon Vipers in Penticton at 4 p.m.

