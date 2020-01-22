Warriors’ hot start fizzles in 5-2 loss to visiting Vees

West Kelowna returns to action Friday when they host the Vernon Vipers

The West Kelowna Warriors’ hot start fell short Tuesday night against the Penticton Vees in a 5-2 loss.

Igniting the great start for the Warriors was forward and new alternative captain John Evans who got West Kelowna off to a 1-0 start on a short-handed, breakaway goal early in the first period.

The Warriors rode the hot streak into the start of the second period, but that was when the division-leading Vees turned on their own jets and came back with a storm of goals.

The Vees, who sit second place in the BC Hockey League with 74 points, scored five goals in the second period to establish the comfortable lead.

Evans would find the back of the net again for his 15th goal of the year, but the Warriors’ were held off and the Vees cruised for the win.

West Kelowna returns to host the Vernon Vipers at Royal LePage Place Friday at 7 p.m.

