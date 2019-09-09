Warriors lose to Silverbacks, continue losing streak

The West Kelowna Warriors lose 4-1 to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

The West Kelowna remain winless early in this BCHL regular season after losing 4-1 to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Sunday.

The Silverbacks looked sharp in their first game of the season.

Veteran Trevor Adams got Salmon Arm on the board early in the first when he banged home a rebound on the power play.

Midway through the opening frame, the Silverbacks dominated the Warriors.

After a series of chances, Salmon Arm D-man Tony Andreozzi fired a seeing-eye shot from the point, beating goaltender Johnny Derrick to go up 2-0.

The Warriors had three powerplay opportunities but failed to light up the scoreboard.

The absence of quality players Parm Dhaliwal and Jake Harrison clearly affected their ability on the man advantage.

Shots after one period were 16-12 in favour of the Silverbacks.

READ MORE: Vipers double up Warriors to win season opener

The Silverbacks began the 2nd on the power play and would have three more opportunities with the man advantage in the period.

Despite the Silverbacks offensive firepower, the Warriors would shut the door, killing off all four Salmon Arm powerplays.

The Warriors were also denied on the power play going 0-3 with the extra man.

In the third, the Warriors came out strong creating many chances in the offensive zone. Despite the ravish of chances, Silverbacks goaltender Ethan Langenegger stood tall, stopping all 12 shots directed his way.

Salmon Arm would add a goal and an empty netter late in the third for insurance to make the final score 4-1. Final shots on goal were 39-31 Silverbacks.

The Warriors will look to improve on their 0-3 record on Friday against the Langley Rivermen. Puck drop is 7:15 p.m. at the George Preston Arena in Langley.

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Grand Slam champ Bianca Andreescu credits winning mindset to meditation
Next story
Referee, coach assaulted at kids’ hockey tournament in Lethbridge

Just Posted

Parking changes take effect across Kelowna

The city aims to improve downtown parking with a two-year plan, it says

Warriors lose to Silverbacks, continue losing streak

The West Kelowna Warriors lose 4-1 to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

Firefighters gain control over wildfire burning near Merritt

A wet and soggy weekend helped fire crews working to combat a number of Okanagan fires

Trial starts for Curtis Sagmoen, accused of threatening sex worker with a gun

Curtis Sagmoen, 38, elected a trial by judge as he faces eight charges

The Sons of the Pioneers return to Kelowna for 85th-anniversary tour

The western country group returns to B.C. this October.

VIDEO: Epic lightning storm takes over the sky over Revelstoke

The storm took place late at night Sept. 7

Referee, coach assaulted at kids’ hockey tournament in Lethbridge

One man has been charged, while another is on the run, after the on-ice fight

Cops for Kids provides help for mother of premature twins

Summerland family benefitted from Cops for Kids support

Shuswap resident earns red seal welding certification at 19

Azurah Herbert-McMyn started first welding course at age 16

Penticton fire chief and dog Sammy head to Bahamas in wake of Hurricane Dorian

Penticton fire chief joins Burnaby firefighters to help communities in the Bahamas

Confrontation over alleged stolen property leads to gunfire in Shuswap

Chase, Salmon Arm and Emergency Response Team officers converged on Hillam Road

Brain surgery for Shuswap woman with Parkinson’s on the way

After more than two years on the waitlist, resident is joyous about upcoming operation

PET OF THE WEEK: Moose loves quiet time and watching Jeopardy

Cat at Critteraid in Summerland seeks a forever home

Man dead after collision in Savonna

RCMP investigating accident that occurred west of Kamloops

Most Read