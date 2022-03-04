Warriors welcome Prince George for “Peachland Night” on Saturday

The Warriors sit fourth in the Interior division with ten games to go in the regular season

The West Kelowna Warriors have another busy weekend as they play back-to-back games against the Trail Smoke Eaters and Prince George Spruce Kings.

Tonight (Friday, Mar. 4), the fourth-place Warriors are in Trail to take on the eighth-place Smoke Eaters. The Warriors are 4-1 against Trail this season, outscoring them 30-20. Trail has recorded 38 points in 43 games (17-22-2-2).

Despite the difference in the standings, both teams have clinched their playoff spots.

Puck drop for tonight’s game is at 7 p.m. at Cominco Arena in Trail.

On Saturday night (Mar. 5), the Warriors return home for “Peachland Warriors Night” where they’ll wear special Peachland jerseys for the game.

“We are really excited for this event,” said Warriors President Chris Laurie. “Peachland is our neighbour community and we’d like to invite all the residents to join us as the Warriors represent Peachland, in what we’re planning to be an Annual event. Let’s celebrate beautiful Peachland and have some fun!”

Admission for the game for residents of Peachland is just $10, while The Peachland Sports Association will be running the 50/50 draw. Proceeds go to the Peachland Food Bank.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at Royal LePage Place.

They welcome Prince George to town for the game, who sit third in the division with a 25-12-3-8 record (61 points).

Going into the weekend, West Kelowna’s record is 27-16-1-0 (55 points). Every playoff position is clinched in the Interior division, though seeding can still change. With ten games to go, West Kelowna is looking to leapfrog Prince George in the standings.

READ MORE: Rockets welcome Victoria and Vancouver to start three-game weekend

READ MORE: Kelowna Christian falls in B.C. Championship quarters

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHLhockeyWest Kelowna Warriors