West Kelowna Minor Baseball finally sees the light

The local baseball association has stadium lights at its main stadium

By Matthew Abrey

After over 10 years of public campaigning, fundraising, and applying for grants, West Kelowna Minor Baseball Association finally has stadium lights at its main baseball field.

A game Saturday night at Boucherie Field, between the association’s two U-15 bantam teams, was briefly interrupted at dusk for a field light-up ceremony which was attended by West Kelowna mayor, Doug Findlater, councillor Rusty Ensign and Central Okanagan-Similikameen-Nicola Conservative MP, Dan Albas.

“West Kelowna is a very special place,” said Albas. “Any chance there is to maintain and enhance our parks, particularly for young people, is a very special thing, and from a community standpoint and a youth standpoint, these are wise investments.”

For West Kelowna Minor Baseball Association’s president, Tom Katelnikoff, this is the culmination of over a decade of hard work and persistence.

“For me and for minor baseball in this town, it’s definitely the highlight of my 10 years on the board of directors,” said Katelnikoff, “The lights will literally double the use of the field, allowing us to have two events a night, and that’s just so great for our association.”

The state-of-the-art 8-pole system was built to a premium industry standard, surpassing even NCAA Tournament specifications.

The project was funded in-part through a federal Canada 150 grant in 2017, as well as contributions from the City of West Kelowna, with the final price tag coming in at approximately $400,000.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rockets to bid on 2020 Memorial Cup

Just Posted

Tax increase proposed to meet Lake Country facility maintenance gap

A draft of the Parks and Recreation Master Plan proposes tax increases

Top 5 places to take your dog in Kelowna

Here are our top five places to take your furry friend

COSAR makes Kelowna Law Day debut

The search and rescue team was on scene as Girl Guides were arrested left and right

Kelowna woman runs to beat hunger

Teri Kanner is collecting donations for the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank

Battle of the concert bands in Lake Country

The annual Concert Band competition is held at Creekside Theatre April 24 to 26

VIDEO: Moose found licking salt off B.C. man’s pickup truck

Tab Baker was in his garage in Prince George when the small moose gave his truck a clean

West Kelowna Minor Baseball finally sees the light

The local baseball association has stadium lights at its main stadium

B.C. VIEWS: Eliminating efficiency for farm workers

Don’t worry, NDP says, the B.C. economy’s booming

Kamloops RCMP respond to report of dead body floating in Thompson River

Body has not been located, searches to continue as river conditions improve

B.C. student makes short-list for autism advocacy award

Brody Butts honoured for his role as a mentor and self-advocate

Austin Powers ‘Mini-Me’, Verne Troyer, dies at 49

Facebook page confirmed his death Saturday afternoon

Alberta man dead after snowmobile collision on B.C. mountain

The incident occurred on Boulder Mountain Friday morning

B.C. parents grieving teen’s overdose death say it started with opioid prescription

Elliot Eurchuk, 16, died at his Oak Bay home Friday, after taking street drugs

VIDEO: 33 Oliver-area homes evacuated due to flooding

Flooding in the Sportsman Bowl area has swelled drastically over course of one week

Most Read

  • West Kelowna Minor Baseball finally sees the light

    The local baseball association has stadium lights at its main stadium