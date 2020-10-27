West Kelowna minor hockey team raising money to broadcast games

No spectators are currently allowed at minor hockey games in BC

The West Kelowna Panthers Minor Atom team is looking to raise funds to hire the West Kelowna Warriors livestream video coordinator.

Currently, no spectators are allowed at any arena, so the team has turned to live streaming as an alternative for family and friends to view the games. On Saturday, the Panthers aired their first game of the season and are hoping to continue doing so with the help of the community.

“You may have tuned in this past Saturday to our first game and we would like to be able to offer the same service moving forward,” said Ashley Hubbard, organizer of the GoFundMe.

“It was a huge boost for the kids to know they were on TV for many loved ones near and far who may never have been able to see them otherwise.”

The Warriors video service is not free and so financial help will go a long way.

“Anything helps us to continue being able to show you what these kids are up to, so please consider a donation if you are in a position to do so,” said Hubbard.

