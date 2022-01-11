West Kelowna Warriors add CHL experience, acquire Cristophe Farmer ahead of trade deadline

The team also traded a pair of forwards in two separate deals on Monday (Jan. 10)

Cristophe Farmer is the newest member of the West Kelowna Warriors after being acquired by the team ahead of the BCHL’s trade deadline on Jan. 10. (Photo: William Rondeau)

The West Kelowna Warriors kept themselves busy during the BCHL’s trade deadline on Monday (Jan. 10).

The team acquired 20-year old Cristophe Farmer while dealing a pair of forwards in two separate transactions.

Farmer most recently played for the Quebec Remparts in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), scoring seven goals and posting 19 points in 29 games played during the 2021-2022 season.

Meanwhile, the Warriors dealt Kelowna product, Carter Schmid, to the Cranbrook Bucks in exchange for future considerations shortly after.

West Kelowna also traded Jayden Price to the Amarillo Bulls of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) for more future considerations.

Both Schmid and Price suited up in several games for the Warriors this season.

As for Farmer, the newest member of West Kelowna, the team will hope that the forward can regain chemistry with an old friend and current Warriors star Felix Trudeau.

“We played together when we were young and we kept in contact,” Farmer said about Trudeau. “I’m sure our chemistry will come back quickly.”

Farmer has spent the last four seasons in the QMJHL, playing for both the aforementioned Remparts and the Chicoutimi Saguenéens.

“We are very excited for Cristophe to join the Warriors family”, said Simon Ferguson, the Warriors’ head coach and general manager. “Cristophe is a dynamic player who can make plays score goals and wants to win”.

The Warriors are slated to hit the ice on Wednesday (Jan. 12) for a showdown in Prince George against the Spruce Kings.

