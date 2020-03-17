Jack Cronin, a forward in the New England Prep League, will join the Warriors in the 2020-21 season. (Contributed)

West Kelowna Warriors add depth with two off-season signings

Pat Lawn and Jack Cronin will join the Warriors for the 2020-21 season

The West Kelowna Warriors have started the off-season with two depth signings to launch the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Head coach Simon Ferguson and the Warriors organization have brought in defenceman Pat Lawn and forward Jack Cronin who both played last season in the US Hockey School Prep (USHS) league.

“Pat is a blueliner that every BC Hockey League team could use,” said Ferguson.

“Jack brings a great work ethic and an exception shot, we are very excited for (him) to join the Warriors family.”

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets release players to return home during season pause

In 27 games played last season, Cronin had 22 goals and 14 assists, putting him among the top scorers in the league.

Coming into the Warriors defensive core, Lawn showed smarts and grit in his 29 games last season where he registered five goals and 12 assists.

Both skaters praised West Kelowna’s new ownership and management as a top reason for choosing both the BCHL and the Warriors.

“The Warriors are an up and coming team,” said Lawn.

“Playing in the BCHL, of of most well-regarded junior leagues in the world, and it will be a great experience for me to grow as a player and a person.”

READ MORE: Harassment allegations at UVic lead to call for coaching codes of conduct

Both players received recommendations from former USHS players that the BCHL was the best league to choose before starting their university careers.

