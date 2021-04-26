West Kelowna goalie Austin Madge makes one of his 33 saves off Salmon Arm’s Tucker Hartmann during the Warriors’ 3-0 B.C. Hockey League pod play win Sunday, April 25, at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place. (Tami Quan Photography)

West Kelowna goalie Austin Madge makes one of his 33 saves off Salmon Arm’s Tucker Hartmann during the Warriors’ 3-0 B.C. Hockey League pod play win Sunday, April 25, at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place. (Tami Quan Photography)

West Kelowna Warriors blank Silverbacks

Third-string goalie Austin Madge makes 33 saves in 3-0 win as Warriors snap five-game losing skid to Salmon Arm

Threes were wild for the West Kelowna Warriors Sunday, April 25.

Third-string goalie Austin Madge made 33 saves in his Warriors debut as West Kelowna blanked the Salmon Arm Silverbacks 3-0 in B.C. Hockey League pod play at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place Arena.

The win snapped a five-game pod losing streak against Salmon Arm for the Warriors.

The first frame started with a Warriors goal midway through the period. Tyson Jugnauth would fan on a slap shot placing the puck right on the stick of Ben Woodhouse who fired a slap shot of his own making no mistake beating Silverbacks goaltender Owen Say making it 1-0 Warriors after one.

The Warriors got off to a great start in the second with an unlikely five-man unit generating some offence. It was a line that consisted of four defencemen and only one forward. Bryden Sinclair would steal the puck away from a Silverbacks forward in his own zone and feed big Skyler Cameron who fired a slap shot past Say to extend the Warriors’ lead.

Carter Wilkie added an empty-net goal in the third for West Kelowna (6-5-1-1), who pulled to within a point of Salmon Arm (6-5-2-1) in the pod standings.

Say made 20 saves for Salmon Arm.

“We just didn’t really have it [tonight]. We didn’t start on time. We fought the puck all night. We didn’t really create any chances for ourselves. We didn’t even draw a penalty,” said Silverbacks assistant coach Carter Cochrane. “Those games are going to happen and it feels a lot tougher after you lose yesterday and the way we lost yesterday (7-5 to Vernon), but just to evaluate the game as a whole, it’s something that’s going to happen. It happens to every team at different points in the year and with the things we’re dealing with right now, you can’t be too surprised by it.”

West Kelowna returns to action Monday, April 26, with a 7:30 p.m. match-up with the Vernon Vipers, who lead the pod at 8-3-1-1. Vernon has won three straight.

Salmon Arm will tangle with the Vipers Wednesday, April 28, at 7:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers rally past Salmon Arm

READ MORE: Kelowna golfer takes home title from Florida tournament

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BCHLSalmon Arm SilverbacksWest Kelowna Warriors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
2 positive COVID-19 cases found before World Women’s Curling Championship

Just Posted

(Pexels photo)
Rogers gives phones, plans to Kelowna Women’s Shelter

Residents in shelters across B.C. get phone plans from Rogers help them escape abuse

All eyes are on an incoming shot as West Kelowna Warriors forward Carter Wilkie (centre) tries to screen Salmon Arm goalie Owen Say while being hounded by Silverbacks defenceman Tucker Hartmann during West Kelowna’s 3-0 B.C. Hockey League pod play win Sunday, April 25, in Vernon. (Tami Quan Photography)
West Kelowna Warriors blank Silverbacks

Third-string goalie Austin Madge makes 33 saves in 3-0 win as Warriors snap five-game losing skid to Salmon Arm

RCMP. (File photo)
Kelowna Mounties targeting illegally modified vehicles

Through April so far, Mounties have issued 31 fines or notices to ‘defective’ vehicles

Mount Boucherie Secondary School. (File photo)
Another COVID-19 exposure noted at a Central Okanagan school

Interior Health confirms exposure at West Kelowna’s Mount Boucherie Secondary School

Megan Osland. (Contributed)
Kelowna golfer takes home title from Florida tournament

Megan Osland earned her third professional win at the Hawks Landing Golf Course in Orlando last week

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responded to a structure fire in the Big Eddy last night. (Malia Knapp photo)
Revelstoke fire department responds to house fire

Occupants escaped safely

Penticton Regional Hospital clinical operations manager Anne Morgenstern inside a new care area at the PRH emergency department. (photo courtesy of Interior Health)
WATCH: Penticton hospital’s emergency department is tripling in size

Each treatment room will have a door for privacy and infection control

Normagene Thompson was hurt and disappointed when the red dresses she hung in memory of all missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls were torn down twice. (Courtesy of Normagene Thompson)
B.C. woman won’t let vandals who tore down her red dresses win

Red dresses, symbolizing missing and murdered Indigenous women, torn down across B.C.

The rise in lumber prices has been good for the USNR facility in Salmon Arm. (File photo - Jim Cooperman image)
High lumber prices good for two of Salmon Arm’s larger employers

Both USNR and Canoe Forest Products have benefited from the increased cost.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The IIO is investigating after a police dog bit a man during a traffic stop near Ladysmith on April 17, 2021. (Black Press Media stock photo)
Motorist driving stolen Armstrong car flees police

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP continue investigation

Alaska’s chief medical officer, Dr. Anne Zink, measures a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine for a clinic held in Hyder, Alaska, on Thursday, April 22, 2021. State health officials have said Alaska has an ample supply of COVID-19 vaccines, and Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he wanted to offer vaccines not only to residents of Hyder but also to Canadians across the border from Hyder in Stewart, British Columbia. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)
Alaska governor shares COVID vaccine supply with small B.C. town

The hope is it could lead to the Canada easing restrictions between Stewart, B.C., and Hyder, Alaska

Inflation rose 2.2 per cent in March 2021 compared to March 2020, according to Statistics Canada. Month-to-month inflation rose 1.1 per cent in March over February. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)
Inflation up 2.2% in March but figures reflect declines during pandemic

Monthly inflation rose 1.1 per cent in March over February

Most Read