West Kelowna Warriors drop game one against Wentachee Wild

The West Kelowna Warriors fall to the Wenatchee Wild in what was the first of a two game set.

The Warriors have struggled to score first this season but that was not the case on Friday night. Five minutes into the first period Chase Dubois was able to connect to give the Warriors an early 1-0 lead. The Wild would answer back with pressure in the West Kelowna end resulting in the Wild tying the game up. The Wild would continue to pressure the Warriors into their own zone in the first but Warriors’ goalie Connor Hopkins was there to shut the door with a couple key stops. The Warriors would score two more in the period and head into the second with a 3-1 lead.

The second started with a goal-tending change for the Wenatchee Wild, as the Wild goalie had let in three goals on nine shots. New goalie Cal Sandquist was able to make an immediate impact between the pipes making a couple key saves while the Warriors were on the penalty kill and that gave the Wild the momentum to get back into the hockey game. The Wild would use that energy to tie it up at three.

The Warriors started the third period with two power plays in the span of 4 minutes but couldn’t cash in. Play was going either way for the both teams with clutch saves made by Cal Sandquist and Connor Hopkins. The go ahead goal didn’t come until late when the Wild were pressing in the Warriors zone and got one by Hopkins. The Warriors got a late power-play in the third but were unable to make the comeback. The Wild would add two empty net goals and win the game 6-3.

The Warriors look for revenge Saturday night in the second game with the Wild.

