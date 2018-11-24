Photo: Julie Pringle/Snap Photography

West Kelowna Warriors drop game one against Wentachee Wild

The Warriors will look for revenge after a 6-3 loss in game two Satuday night

  • Nov. 24, 2018 12:40 p.m.
  • Sports

The West Kelowna Warriors fall to the Wenatchee Wild in what was the first of a two game set.

The Warriors have struggled to score first this season but that was not the case on Friday night. Five minutes into the first period Chase Dubois was able to connect to give the Warriors an early 1-0 lead. The Wild would answer back with pressure in the West Kelowna end resulting in the Wild tying the game up. The Wild would continue to pressure the Warriors into their own zone in the first but Warriors’ goalie Connor Hopkins was there to shut the door with a couple key stops. The Warriors would score two more in the period and head into the second with a 3-1 lead.

RELATED: Rockets’ goalie leads team to third straight win

The second started with a goal-tending change for the Wenatchee Wild, as the Wild goalie had let in three goals on nine shots. New goalie Cal Sandquist was able to make an immediate impact between the pipes making a couple key saves while the Warriors were on the penalty kill and that gave the Wild the momentum to get back into the hockey game. The Wild would use that energy to tie it up at three.

RELATED: Paralyzed Humboldt Broncos players back on the ice

The Warriors started the third period with two power plays in the span of 4 minutes but couldn’t cash in. Play was going either way for the both teams with clutch saves made by Cal Sandquist and Connor Hopkins. The go ahead goal didn’t come until late when the Wild were pressing in the Warriors zone and got one by Hopkins. The Warriors got a late power-play in the third but were unable to make the comeback. The Wild would add two empty net goals and win the game 6-3.

The Warriors look for revenge Saturday night in the second game with the Wild.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rockets’ goalie leads team to third straight win

Just Posted

Lake Country’s Christmas event list

Tis the season to be merry, fa la la la la, la la la la

Rockets’ goalie leads team to third straight win

Roman Basran makes 23 saves against rivals Victoria Royals

Your guide to winter light ups around the Okanagan

From Vernon to Summerland, with a stop in Kelowna, we’ve found some activities for you to enjoy

West Kelowna Warriors drop game one against Wentachee Wild

The Warriors will look for revenge after a 6-3 loss in game two Satuday night

Children’s Christmas Faire returns to Lakeside school on Sunday.

The former Kelowna Waldorf school hosts the winter festivities.

VIDEO: Canada Post back-to-work bill passed in late-night Commons sitting

Next step is the Senate, set to sit Saturday and, if necessary, Sunday, dealing with the bill

Road closure near Salmon Arm frustrating for residents

Terry Robinson wants Kault Hill Road to be fixed and reopened

Shortened daylight in B.C. can put damper on mental health

Canadian Mental Health Association says 2%-3% of British Columbians get seasonal affective disorder

Timeline of events in RCMP investigation at B.C. legislature

It started in January 2018, when House Speaker Darryl Plecas hired Alan Mullen as a special adviser

Canucks’ Roussel fined for biting Sharks defenceman

Forward Antoine Roussel has been ordered to pay $5,000 for biting Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Letter: Kelowna’s character and make up defended

“Why does he feel entitled to be elected?”

Letter: Don’t be a Grinch – keep the Kelowna skating rink fire going

“Give the warmth of the fire back to the children and their families.”

Letter: Kelowna healthy housing strategy falls behind timeline

“The first challenge to the strategy came with a development application for the Brooklyn.”

Letter: Back to work legislation a win for Canada Post

Kelowna - “Canada Post can always rely on back to work legislation.”

Most Read