West Kelowna Warriors losing streak reaches 5 after loss to Cranbrook

The Warriors are winless in March

It was a tough night for the West Kelowna Warriors as they fell 6-3 to the Cranbrook Bucks on Friday night.

The speciality St. Patrick’s Day jerseys the Warriors wore didn’t bring them the luck of the Irish as Cranbrook started the scoring just 28 seconds into the game when Noah Quinn found the back of the net. Cranbrook added a second goal and were leading 2-0 after the first period.

Early in the second period, the Warriors tied the game by getting two goals within 51 seconds of each other. Isaiah Norlin scored on the powerplay followed up by Christopher Duclair finding the back of the net.

But the Bucks stormed back with three consecutive goals to give Cranbrook a 5-2 lead after two periods.

Early in the third period, Cranbrook made it 6-2 when Cameron Kungle scored.

The Warriors would get one more goal to cut the deficit in half when Ben McDonald scored his 22nd goal of the season on the powerplay halfway through the frame.

Angelo Zol made 19 saves in the loss for the Warriors.

With the loss, the Warriors have lost five straight games and are winless in March. But they have the chance to turn their game around on Saturday night when they welcome the Nanaimo Clippers to town. Puck drop at Royal LePage Place is set for 7 p.m.

