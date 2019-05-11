Sixteen-year-old Nick Ardanaz from Delta will join the West Kelowna Warriors for the 2019/2020 season. Photo: Garrett James

West Kelowna Warriors’ off-season continues, sign Delta prospect

Defenceman Nick Ardanaz will join the Warriors for the upcoming season

The West Kelowna Warriors have signed one of the most sought after defensive prospects coming into the BCHL.

Nick Ardanaz will join the Warriors after spending the past four seasons with the Delta Wild Academy where he notched almost a point a game this past season.

Ardanaz was courted by multiple clubs, but chose the Warriors.

“Seeing myself in a Warriors jerseys felt right for my family and I,” said Ardanaz. “With the coaching, great facilities, location and team history, I felt like it was the most comfortable fit for me to develop as a player and person.”

“Nick is a dynamic playmaking defenseman that plays strong defence as well. He’s been a key factor in the power play at Delta Academy for a few seasons and I look forward to seeing him develop here as a Warrior,” said Warriors head coach Brandon West.

“We are very excited to announce Nick’s commitment to our program.”

Ardanaz will join former Delta teammate John Evans, another recent Warriors signing, when the 2019 season kicks off.

Most Read