West Kelowna Warriors’ President Laurie wins major award

Chris Laurie is the BCHL’s Marketer of the Year

There’s been a lot of growth over the last few years for the West Kelowna Warriors and the team’s president is being awarded for it.

On Tuesday (June 7), it was announced that Warriors’ President Chris Laurie was named the British Columbia Hockey League’s Marketer of the Year. He’s the first to win the award in team history.

“Chris’s vast experience in marketing is paying off in West Kelowna,” said the BCHL’s Marketing Committee Chairman Barry Douglas. “He has led the path to re-energizing Warriors hockey in a major market in our league.”

The criteria for the award looks at: professionalism, creativity, the ability to work as a team, the marketing impact on their team and the league, and the overall representation of the league. The marketers around the league vote each year on who should win the award.

Laurie said he is honoured and proud of the organization.

“Our accomplishments are a group effort. The players and staff supported each and every marketing initiative we executed. I’d specifically like to recognize Chase Johnston and Amy Kruger for their strong contributions and belief in the vision of how a community-first franchise should operate. We are pleased with the progress we’ve made and are grateful for the strong support from the residents of West Kelowna.”

Since Laurie became the team’s president in 2019, he has increased the season-ticket base, doubled the corporate partnership base, raised over $80,000 for non-profit organizations over the last two years, and won the Greater Westside Board of Trade Community and Service Award.

The Warriors lost in the Interior Conference Finals this season against the Penticton Vees.

READ MORE: Okanagan swimmer overcomes the odds to make Canadian history

READ MORE: Kelowna Falcons see a little bit of everything through first few games since 2019

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AwardsBCHLCity of West KelownahockeyKelownaWest Kelowna Warriors