West Kelowna Warriors welcome 7th recruit of the offseason

The West Kelowna Warriors have added another new player for the upcoming season.

Forward Luke Devlin is joining the Warriors after putting up 47 points (19 goals, 28 assists) in 44 games for the St Andrew’s College Saints (CAHS) in the Greater Toronto Area.

“We are very excited for Luke to join the Warriors family,” said Warriors general manager and head coach Simon Ferguson. “Luke is a player we followed for a couple of seasons. Luke brings size, speed and an ability to make plays and put the puck in the net.”

Before heading to Toronto, Devlin was born in Memphis, Tennessee.

“I’m very excited to play for coach Simon Ferguson and for such an outstanding organization,” said Devlin. “I’m looking forward to helping the Warriors in their pursuit for a Fred Page Cup this upcoming season.”

Devlin is familiar with the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) as his older brother, Ian is currently playing for the Coquitlam Express. The Warriors will host the Express on March 11, 2023, and Devlin said he is excited to play against his brother.

“March 11 is definitely circled on my calendar,” said Devlin. “I’m stoked to take our basement mini stick battles from years ago to the BCHL.”

Devlin is the Warrior’s seventh new recruit this offseason.

