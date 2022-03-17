West Kelowna Warriors welcome Salmon Arm for St. Patrick’s Day tilt

The West Kelowna Warriors are back in action tonight (Mar. 17) as they welcome the Salmon Arm Silverbacks to town.

Being the last month of the regular season, March is the stretch drive of the BCHL, and it’s been a good one for the Warriors. They are 5-1 in the month, outscoring their opponents 29-10.

They have jumped into third in the Interior division, and have a record of 32-16-1-0 (65 points) with five games to go in the season. Salmon Arm is comfortably in second in the division, as they sit 11 points ahead of West Kelowna (35-9-4-2). Both teams have clinched their playoff spots and home-ice advantage in the first round.

The Silverbacks have dominated the season series against the Warriors, who have gone 1-3-1-0 against Salmon Arm.

Warrior’s forward Felix Trudeau sits in a tie for 11th in scoring in the BCHL with 57 points (27 goals, 30 assists) in 47 games. Silverback’s Simon Tassy leads the Interior division in scoring (third in the BCHL) with 74 points (37 goals, 37 assists) in 50 games.

West Kelowna’s Nick Ardanaz was the BCHL’s third star of the week last week as he collected six points (one goal, five assists) in three games. Forward John Evans was named the first star the week previous.

After hosting Salmon Arm tonight, the Warriors will be boarding the bus to Merritt to take on the Centennials on Friday night.

Puck drop for tonight’s game is at 6 p.m. at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna.

