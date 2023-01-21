Wrong socks, no problem: Kelowna Rockets snap losing streak in Langley

The two teams meet again in Kelowna on Saturday night

Kelowna Rockets forward Carson Golder leads the charge after scoring a goal in the team’s 4-1 win over the Vancouver Giants at the Langley Events Centre on Friday night. (Rob Wilton/@kelownarocketsWHL/Instagram)

You ever go on a trip and when arriving at your destination, you realize you forgot something?

That’s what happened to the Kelowna Rockets on Friday night as they played against the Vancouver Giants at the Langley Events Centre. The Rockets were forced to wear their black practice socks for the game as the bag with the game socks was accidentally left in Kelowna.

Maybe the black socks will become a trend for the Rockets though as they snapped their four game losing streak with a 4-1 win over Vancouver.

The Rockets got off to a quick start as forward Carson Golder found the back of the net just 1:09 into the game in his return to the lineup after missing four games. It was his 15th goal of the season.

Golder’s goal was the only one in the game until the 15:14 mark of the second period when Grady Lenton deflected the point shot, making it 2-0 for the Rockets. His third goal of the season ended up being the game-winner.

Vancouver made cut the lead in half when Ty Thrope scored 4:08 into the third period, making it 2-1.

In his first game as the Rockets captain, Gabriel Szturc made it 3-1 with a breakaway, shorthanded goal to extend the lead back to two. He also had an assist in the game and was named the first star.

Golder scored his second goal of the game on powerplay with under three minutes to go, making it 4-1.

Forward Adam Kydd and defenceman Jackson DeSouza both had multi-point nights by collecting two assists each.

Tayln Boyko was great in net, making 29 saves to earn his eighth win of the season.

Kelowna’s penalty kill was outstanding on Friday night as they forced Vancouver to go 0-8 with the man-advantage. The Rockets went 1-6 as there was a total of 86 penalty minutes in the game, including six fighting majors.

The Rockets were without forward and leading scoring Andrew Cristall, who remains out with an injury.

With the win, the Rockets improve to 14-23-3-0, sitting eighth in the Western Conference, seven points behind Vancouver in the standings.

The two teams will complete the home and home series on Saturday night as the Rockets welcome Vancouver to Prospera Place. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.

