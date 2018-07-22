ZONE 2: Okanagan twins bring ultimate competition to the BC Games

Brothers Connor and Holden Berrisford are each other’s main motivators

In any sport, there’s no one better to test yourself against than yourself.

For Connor and Holden Berrisford, they can pretty much do just that.

The identical twin brothers from Summerland each have someone who looks just like them, right there on the triathlon course.

“It’s like beating yourself,” Holden said on Saturday morning as the brothers prepared for a fun relay event at Brentwood College School during the Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games.

“We push each other,” Connor chimed in.

The brothers have been competing in triathlon for about a decade, since their parents, who started a triathlon club in Penticton and Summerland, introduced them to the sport at the age of five or six. They appreciate all the aspects of triathlon, but they share a preference for one element.

“I like everything,” said Holden. “But my favourite is swimming.”

“I like the open water,” Connor added, nodding.

Holden was named the top male swimmer with the Summerland Orca Swim Club and medalled at the provincial swimming championships, while Connor was a provincial competitor in both swimming and cross-country running.

As lofty as their previous accomplishments are, the easy-going brothers, who are representing Thompson-Okanagan (Zone 2) say they’re at the BC Summer Games to enjoy themselves as much as anything.

“We’re not here to win,” Holden said. “We’re here to have a good time.”

Thus far, the experience has delivered.

“[The Summer Games] are awesome,” Connor enthused. “I love it.”

“They’re very well done,” Holden agreed.

In their BC Games bios, Connor listed Holden as his role model, while Holden listed their father, Michael. Connor said he wasn’t offended by the lack of reciprocation.

“I’m OK with it,” Connor laughed.

Holden had no regrets about his choice.

“He’s the best,” Holden said of their dad. “He’s so good at doing all sports. He’s a good, positive role model.”

Follow along with Black Press Media’s full coverage of the B.C. Summer Games here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.