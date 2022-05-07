(Photo/Pixabay)

(Photo/Pixabay)

Go Fish! for kids is back in Central Okanagan

The drop-in program is for kids 15 years of age and younger

It’s a wonderful way to introduce kids to fishing.

The Regional District Central Okanagan’s Go Fish! program is at Mission Creek and Shannon Lake Regional Parks every Sunday through June 19. Children can try their luck at catching fish in the pond at the Hall Road entrance to Mission Creek and Shannon Lake, which are stocked with trout.

“It’s a drop-in program, for 15 years old and under,” says Kelly Badger, parks visitor experience, and communications coordinator RDCO. “If you’re from B.C. you don’t need to have a fishing licence.”

Park Interpreters will be on hand to help teach new fishers, with rods, reels and bait supplied for those who don’t have their own gear. There is a one fish per day limit and there is no need to register.

The program runs Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Shannon Lake Regional Park and Mission Creek Regional Park at the Hall Road entrance.

Plan your adventures throughout the West Coast at westcoasttraveller.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @thewestcoasttraveller. And for the top West Coast Travel stories of the week delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our weekly Armchair Traveller newsletter!

British ColumbiaFamily activitiesfishingOkanaganThings to do

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.

Just Posted

The Vernon Iron Ghost Construction Tigers (white jerseys) were slated to play the South Okanagan Flames in their Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League home opener Saturday, May 7, at Kal Tire Place. The Flames, though, did not have enough players for the game and forfeited the contest, 1-0. (Black Press file photo)
Vernon Tigers score forfeit junior lacrosse win over South Okanagan

(Photo - Jordy Cunningham)
Kelowna Home Show returns to Prospera Place

Kelowna fire crews responded to a two-vehicle car crash shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 7. (Photo: Jordy Cunningham)
Part of Kelowna’s Enterprise Court blocked after two-vehicle collision

(Photo - RCMP/Contributed)
West Kelowna RCMP vehicle, restaurant damaged by alleged intoxicated driver

Pop-up banner image ×