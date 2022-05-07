Go Fish! for kids is back in Central Okanagan

The drop-in program is for kids 15 years of age and younger

It’s a wonderful way to introduce kids to fishing.

The Regional District Central Okanagan’s Go Fish! program is at Mission Creek and Shannon Lake Regional Parks every Sunday through June 19. Children can try their luck at catching fish in the pond at the Hall Road entrance to Mission Creek and Shannon Lake, which are stocked with trout.

“It’s a drop-in program, for 15 years old and under,” says Kelly Badger, parks visitor experience, and communications coordinator RDCO. “If you’re from B.C. you don’t need to have a fishing licence.”

Park Interpreters will be on hand to help teach new fishers, with rods, reels and bait supplied for those who don’t have their own gear. There is a one fish per day limit and there is no need to register.

The program runs Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Shannon Lake Regional Park and Mission Creek Regional Park at the Hall Road entrance.

British ColumbiaFamily activitiesfishingOkanaganThings to do