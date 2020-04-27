Kelowna: Okanagan Lake is a massive, beautiful waterway

The defining feature of the incredibly fertile Okanagan Valley is Okanagan Lake, a 135-kilometre long waterway that forms the area’s backbone.
It’s large, deep and popular for swimming, boating, fishing and more, and cities on the lake include Kelowna, West Kelowna, Vernon, Penticton, Lake Country, Summerland, as well as the famous winery community of Naramata.
No description of Okanagan Lake would be complete without mentioning the Ogopogo, a mythical lake monster said to resemble a long, dragon-like serpent.
First Nations people in the area traditionally refer to the Ogopogo as Naitaka, which has various translations, including water demon and water god.
——
See hundreds of photos and articles at westcoasttraveller.com as you plan your next adventure.
British ColumbiaCanadaKelownatravel