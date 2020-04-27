Kelowna: Wine, wine, wine, and more wine

With 40 wineries in the Kelowna area, the place is famous for food, fun, sun and wine

Mission Hill Family Estate Winery is one of 40 wineries in the Kelowna, B.C., area. (Black Press Media file photo.)

With more than three-dozen wineries in the Kelowna area, the Okanagan’s unofficial capital city is known for its wine, food, sun and fun.

Whether it’s taking in the amazing Summerhill Pyramid Winery, the opulent yet casual Mission Hill Family Estate or the many other wineries in the area, visitors will be impressed with the level of architectural creativity and the rich sophistication of Okanagan wines.

Plan to spend at least a day touring wineries in the area, and in fact, spending one day at wine tastings is probably not enough. This experience should savoured and not rushed.

During the COVID-19 pandemic as you plan your future trips, be sure to check this website for the most current information about openings and closures.

