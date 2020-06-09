Barb Stevenson, left, Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions and John Douglas prepare to raise a flag for World Elder Abuse Day at city hall in 2019. World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is June 15. (Submitted)

B.C. communities ready to offer help on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Elder abuse can be physical, financial, sexual or psychological

Elder abuse and neglect is a worldwide problem and the B.C. Association of Community Response Networks (BCCRN) is spreading the word about the issue and offering help to vulnerable seniors.

Monday, June 15 marks World Elder Abuse Awareness Day and cities across the province will be hosting various events that day.

The activities are intended to bring greater recognition of abuse and neglect of older adults in B.C. or wherever they live, and to highlight the need for prevention and community involvement in a response to the issue.

This year’s events include care packages and meals being distributed to lonely seniors, bottle drives, webinars and more.

Elder abuse can be physical, financial, sexual or psychological. BCCRN works to give abuse and neglect of seniors a relevance that will sustain and move prevention efforts forward throughout the year and for years to come.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day was developed and launched in 2006 by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse.

For a full list of this year’s events in B.C., go to bccrns.ca/weaad2020.

To find a community response network in your community, go to bccrns.ca/search.

