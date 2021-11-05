Mitchel Cook is aiming to do 1000 burpees in an hour to set a new Guinness World Records mark. (Submitted photo)

Mitchel Cook is aiming to do 1000 burpees in an hour to set a new Guinness World Records mark. (Submitted photo)

B.C. man aims to set Guinness World Record with 1,000 burpees in 1 hour

21-year-old ready to make public attempt Nov. 5 in Parksville

Nanoose Bay’s Mitchel Cook will attempt to break the Guinness World Records standard for chest-to-ground burpees tonight at 6 p.m. at the Nanoose Place Community Centre.

The 21-year-old former Oceanside Generals hockey player hopes to break the 1,000 mark in 60 minutes. Nobody has achieved the standard to date.

READ MORE: Nanoose Bay man, 21, aims to set new Guinness World Records standard for burpees

Cook said his training went well and has been consistently improving every week, making adjustments leading up to today.

As an incentive, Cook is also using the event to raise funds for the National Police Federation Foundation, a non-profit organization that aims to assist families of fallen on-duty, off-duty and serving National Police Federation members.

Cook’s world record attempt is open to the public but will people will need to wear a mask inside the centre and also provide proof of double vaccination.

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

FitnessParksville

Previous story
B.C. health experts call on province to use COVID rapid tests alongside other health measures
Next story
B.C. defends COVID rapid testing program as more than a million kits sit in storage

Just Posted

One man is thought to be behind several robberies in the Okanagan over the past month. (RCMP handout)
Gun-wielding man robs 5 Okanagan businesses within a month

A fundraiser has been set up for Tyler Galloway and his family. (Contributed/GoFundMe)
$11K raised for man severely injured in Coquihalla crash near Merritt

A concept rendering showing a map of the proposed spa resort. (City of West Kelowna)
West Kelowna residents voice opposition to ambitious spa resort plans

A photo of Prospera Place in Downtown Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
‘A lot more excitment than fear’: The return of Kelowna’s Prospera Place