The life-sized LOTTO MAX Balls spread the word about a record-breaking LOTTO MAX jackpot. (CNW Group/OLG)

B.C. ticket wins $60 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw

None of the six Maxmillions prizes were claimed

A single ticket sold in Richmond, B.C. claimed Friday night’s $60 million Lotto Max jackpot.

The winning numbers, as posted on BCLC.com are 11, 15, 17, 20, 24, 25, 50. The bonus number is 30.

Richmond was doubly lucky on Friday night, as a ticket purchased in that city also shared the 6/7+ bonus pot, along with two tickets from Quebec.

Those tickets are worth $105,837.60 each.

The draw also included six Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each, however, none of them were won.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on July 30 will be approximately $16 million.

-With files from Canadian Press

