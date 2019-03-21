In this undated photo provided by The Strong Museum, packaging for the 12 finalists for induction into the World Video Game Hall of Fame sit on display in Rochester, N.Y. The World Video Game Hall of Fame fielded thousands of nominations for the Class of 2019 from more than 100 countries, hall officials said Thursday, March 21, 2019, after narrowing the field to 12. An expert committee will choose which of the finalists will be inducted May 2. Gamers can weigh in with an online ballot through March 28. ( Victoria Gray/The Strong Museum via AP)

Candy Crush vs. Mortal Kombat for Video Game Hall of Fame

World Video Game Hall of Fame recognizes electronic games like arcade, console, computer and mobile

The World Video Game Hall of Fame fielded thousands of nominations for the Class of 2019 from more than 100 countries, hall officials said Thursday after narrowing the field to 12.

“Will ‘Centipede’ devour the competition? Can ‘Mortal Kombat’ fight its way to victory? Will ‘Microsoft Windows Solitaire’ play its cards correctly?” the Hall of Fame said in a news release revealing this year’s 12 finalists. “Can ‘Super Mario Kart’ speed past the finish line? Is ‘NBA 2K’ a slam dunk?”

The other contenders are: “Candy Crush,” ”Colossal Cave Adventure,” ”Dance Dance Revolution,” ”Half-Life,” ”Myst,” ”Sid Meier’s Civilization” and “Super Smash Bros. Melee.”

An expert committee will choose which of the finalists will be inducted May 2. Gamers can weigh in with an online ballot through March 28.

The World Video Game Hall of Fame , housed at The Strong museum in Rochester, recognizes individual electronic games of all types — arcade, console, computer, hand-held and mobile. Those deemed worthy of the hall have left a mark on the video game industry or pop culture and been popular over time and across countries.

READ MORE: Kelowna Fortnite gamer donates $164,000 in winnings to SPCA

Last year, “John Madden Football,” ”Spacewar!” ”Tomb Raider” and “Final Fantasy VII” were honoured. The Class of 2019 will be the fifth group to go into the hall since it was established in 2015.

Newzoo analysts estimated the video game market at nearly $140 billion in 2018, with more than 2.3 billion active gamers. The numbers dwarf the $43.4 billion in revenue generated by the American film industry.

The 12 Hall of Fame finalists span decades, gaming platforms and countries of origin, but all have had an impact, said Jon-Paul Dyson, director of The Strong’s International Center for the History of Electronic Games.

“Whether it’s a true pioneer like ‘Colossal Cave Adventure,’ a mobile gaming phenomenon like ‘Candy Crush’ that’s been played by hundreds of millions, or a game like ‘Mortal Kombat’ that pushed boundaries and changed the landscape of the gaming industry,” Dyson said, “they’re among the most influential games of all time.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
First artificial intelligence Google Doodle features Bach
Next story
Cali man uses nude mannequins to send message to ‘nosey’ neighbour

Just Posted

RCMP arrest two break-in suspects in East Kelowna

A vigilant resident reported suspicious activity leading to the arrests

Wedding rings and gold chain stolen from around Central Okanagan senior’s neck

Kelowna Mounties are warning the public after two thieves targeted a senior

Big White Ski Resort confident in avalanche prevention measures

Ski Patrol runs checks throughout day to promote safety on mountain

Kelowna Mounties injured in takedown of man with ‘blood running down his face’

A witness says that RCMP officers tackled a man in Glenmore

Find out more about the proposed Rutland fieldhouse

Central Okanagan Rugby Enthusiasts (CORE) join the invitation for April 3.

After mosque attacks, New Zealand bans ‘military-style’ guns

The gunman killed 50 in a Christchurch mosque

Trailer Park Boy brings Cheeseburger Tour to Okanagan

Randy performs at Vernon’s Status Nightclub Friday, with Kelowna comics

NHL alumni and Canadian country music stars gearing up for Okanagan charity extravaganza

A two-day May weekend event combines, hockey, golf, country music and a whole lot of fun

Okanagan College accepting students to new Tourism Management Diploma

The program will be offered out of the Revelstoke campus this September

Demand for mental health services increasing with acceptance

Support organization sees growing waitlist, particularly for youth and families with children

Okanagan woman gets 14 days in jail for crash that sent motorcycle rider to hospital for months

The motorcycle rider had to relearn to walk after the 2017 crash

Festival planned for Easter weekend

Organizers preparing 10,000 eggs for hunt at Summerland’s Easter Egg-stravaganza

Nowhere to grieve: How homeless people deal with loss during the opioid crisis

Abbotsford homeless advocate says grief has distinct challenges for those living on the streets

ICBC shifts to Alberta model, with higher rates, private insurers say

Minor injury cap, court restrictions take effect April 1 in B.C.

Most Read