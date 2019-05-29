Catch Toronto Raptors NBA playoff action on movie screens across Canada

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) keeps hold of the ball after being fouled during second half NBA Eastern Conference finals action against the Milwaukee Bucks, in Toronto on Saturday, May 25, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

With the Toronto Raptors entering the 2019 NBA finals, #WeTheNorth fever is catching across the country and one of Canada’s largest theatre chains is bringing the excitement to big screens from coast to coast.

Cineplex has teamed up with Raptors owners Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment to host free viewing parties at 33 different theatres so Raptors fans can rally behind the team as it makes a historic entrance into the NBA finals.

The Toronto Raptors will be facing off against the Golden State Warriors with game one taking place in Toronto on Thursday.

On May 25, the team defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 100-94, becoming the Eastern Conference champions and advancing to the finals.

The Toronto Raptors have a chance to make history by bringing an NBA championship to Canada.

PlayNow.com, a betting website through BCLC, has seen a massive spike in bets on the Raptors to win, even though the betting favourite is for the Warriors to take the series in six games and a Warriors win in give games close behind.

However, at 11/2 odds the Raptors could bring the championship home in seven games, according to BCLC.

Tickets to the first four games of the series will be available in person at participating theatre box offices starting May 29 at 6 p.m.

The viewing parties are free and limited to two tickets per person, per game.

Participating theatres in B.C. are:

Cineplex Odeon Park & Tilford (North Vancouver)

Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas (Vancouver)

Cineplex Cinemas Langley (Langley)

SilverCity Riverport Cinemas (Richmond)

SilverCity Victoria Cinemas (Victoria)

