Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day is Thursday, Aug. 8. (Dan Ferguson photo)

Chill out with Dairy Queen to support BC Children’s Hospital on Aug. 8

Annual event set for Thursday, Aug. 8 across province

An annual summer cooling trend is set for next week, but there’s no need to consult your local weather forecast – it’s only Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day that will be helping to chill B.C. residents.

This year’s Miracle Treat Day – an initiative now in its 17th year – is Thursday, Aug. 8 at Dairy Queen locations across the province.

On Treat Day, proceeds from the sale of Blizzards goes to support BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“Over 93,000 kids in BC receive care from BC Children’s Hospital each year, and the community donations we receive are critical to helping provide the best health care imaginable for these children,” says Maria Faccio, vice president of philanthropy at BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Last year, more than $460,000 was raised, and over the years, Dairy Queen has donated more than $7.1 million to the hospital.

For more, visit www.miracletreatday.ca

