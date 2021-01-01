Cora the cat enjoys some Christmas comfort after spending the last four months outdoors, surviving in Promontory while trying to find her lost owners. (Facebook photo)

Cora the cat enjoys some Christmas comfort after spending the last four months outdoors, surviving in Promontory while trying to find her lost owners. (Facebook photo)

Cora the cat reunited with B.C. family after 4 months on the loose

Cora’s owners moved to the Interior from the Fraser Valley and had lost all hope of seeing her again

The cat came back, but not the very next day.

Cora took four months to find her way home, with plenty of help along the way.

Cora and two other cats (No Rue and Ruby) went missing in the First Avenue/Williams Street area of Chilliwack on Aug. 1, just as their owners, Alanna and Les Bilesky, were packed and ready to relocate to a hobby farm outside Osoyoos.

Les travelled back to Chilliwack a couple times after moving day to collect more belongings, hoping the cats would show up. He put out fresh litter, food and water and eventually, with help from a group called FCM Community Cat Trappers, all three were found. But Cora didn’t stay captive for long. Sent to their daughter’s house in Promontory until Les could get back to town, Houdini on four paws broke out again.

RELATED: Gideon the cat survives coyote attack in Chilliwack

“She was always happier outside and would only come in to eat,” Alanna said.

With their move to the Interior all but complete and the cat still on the lam, Alanna had nearly lost all hope of seeing Cora again.

“My heart was in my throat,” she recalled. “All I could think of was, ‘what if she’s scared and can’t find food or water?’”

Months passed with Alanna hoping someone would find the five-year-old cat. But with each passing day, it became more and more unlikely the cat would be able to find food and water, and avoid becoming food for the predators prowling the area.

But unknown to her, Cora was doing okay, and she was trying to find her way home.

On Christmas Eve, Alisha Roche was sitting on her patio in Promontory.

RELATED: Police cat services the RCMP’s purrfect way to fight crime

“My mom and I were outside, sitting by a fire, when she (Cora) decided to come say hi to us,” Alisha said. “I gave her some tuna because it was Christmas Eve, went to bed and she slept outside all night. She stuck around and slept on the patio the next night too.”

Alisha thought the cat would eventually move on, but when she got home from work on Boxing Day the feline was still there, poking around in her shed.

“She started meowing and greeting me, and she kept meowing for hours,” Alisha said. “I was worried that she was still there, and I went on Facebook to see if she had an owner.”

Christy Moschopedis responded almost immediately. Christy is a member of FCM Community Cat Trappers, a group of volunteers dedicated to helping feral cats in Chilliwack.

Cora the cat enjoys some Christmas comfort after spending the last four months outdoors, surviving in Promontory while trying to find her lost owners. (Facebook photo)

Cora the cat enjoys some Christmas comfort after spending the last four months outdoors, surviving in Promontory while trying to find her lost owners. (Facebook photo)

She couldn’t believe it when she saw Cora’s picture on the internet.

“Hi Alisha,” she quickly wrote, responding to the Facebook post. “I’m pretty sure I know who that cat is.”

Christy’s crew helped round up Cora’s siblings in August, but like Alanna, she held little hope that Cora could survive four months on her own.

“I was ridiculously excited when I recognized her in that Facebook photo,” she said. ” I was sure she was gone, and I wish she could tell us where the heck she’s been!”

Cora was a bit on the skinny side, according to Alisha, “but overall not to bad for living outside for four months by herself.”

Alisha brought her inside, fed her some tuna and handed her off to the folks at Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven, who agreed to house her until Alanna can get to Chilliwack.

“She’s safely ensconced there, where I’m told she’s eating enough for three cats,” Christy laughed.

Alanna and Les are planning to collect her in early January and she can’t wait to snuggle her cat once more.

“My heart is full of joy and I am so thankful,” Alanna said. “So many people worked so hard to help us. I would encourage donations to FCM Community Cat Trappers as they work so hard to reunite cats with their families.”

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
eric.welsh@theprogress.com

@ProgressSports
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cats

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Goodbye, 2020: Some songs to ring in the new year

Just Posted

In July the BC SPCA confirmed a mutilated cat was killed by a predator. (File)
Year in review – July 2020

A look back at July’s top stories

Kelowna fire crews responded to a dumpster fire outside Source Adult shop, New Years Eve. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Goodbye, 2020: Kelowna fire crews extinguish dumpster fire on New Year’s Eve

Crews quickly knocked down dumpster fire just hours before the new year began

A woman wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Interior Health finishes 2020 with 83 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

38 individuals are in hospital, five in intensive care

(File)
Goodbye, 2020: Some songs to ring in the new year

Whether within your household bubble or alone, here are some songs to keep you dancing until 2021

The BC Centre for Disease Control released COVID-19 case counts from Dec. 20 to 26 for local health areas across the province Dec. 31, 2020. (BCCDC)
New COVID-19 weekly case-count in the Central Okanagan decreases slightly

Health officials identified 214 cases in the Central Okanagan from Dec. 20–26

A woman enters BC Women’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, January 7, 2007. (Richard Lam/CP PHOTO)
B.C.’s first baby of 2021 born in Vancouver, 21 minutes after midnight

Canada’s first New Year’s baby of 2021 appears to have been born in Quebec

A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police officer struck, killed during traffic stop on New Year’s Eve; suspect at large

‘Please bear with us while we work through this difficult time’

(Bridging Gaps Foundation photo)
Group targeted with anti-Islam hate speech while hosting ‘Meet a Muslim’ booth in Vancouver

Bridging Gaps Foundation said incident highlights how much work Canada still needs to do

Canada’s Thomas Harley (5) and Dylan Cozens (22) celebrate a goal during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action against Finland, in Edmonton, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada tops pool at world junior hockey championship with dominant 4-1 win over Finland

Canadians play Czech Republic in quarter-final action Saturday

Interior Health has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Vernon’s Heritage Square long-term care facility on 27th Street. (kaigo.ca photo)
UPDATE: Vernon senior’s care home COVID-19 outbreak up to 21

Heritage Square cases increase for second day in a row among staff and residents

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Cpl. Lorne Lecker removes open liquor from a minivan. BOAZ JOSEPH / THE LEADER
North Okanagan RCMP amp up New Year’s Eve enforcement

Residents urged to spend the evening at home with loved ones

Out of precaution, Pint and Pie was evacuated New Year's Eve due to a small grease fire at the 32nd Street restaurant. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Small fire evacuates North Okanagan business

Pine and Pie patrons evacuated New Year’s Eve

An online petition has been launched urging the province to extend the winter break by two weeks, as students prepare to return to classrooms Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Black Press Media files)
COVID-19: Petition calls on B.C. to extend students’ winter break

Students are set to return to classrooms Monday, Jan. 4

Most Read