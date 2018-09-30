Fall is in the air, check out how to embrace the chill in Kelowna

The Fall chill in the air has us all craving everything pumpkin, including the coveted and sometimes controversial pumpkin spice latte.
Scarves, leather jackets, boots and sweaters are filling shopping bags and our closets and we are ready to fully embrace the season! Here are some ways you can celebrate autumn a little early.
Beat the crowds by heading to a pumpkin patch a little early
Grab a pumpkin spice latte
Wine tasting is so much more fun (and fashionable) in the fall
Snuggle up in a booth and dive into dessert goodness
Wine by the fireplace never hurt anyone
It’s soup time
Cheer hard at the Kelowna Rockets games!
Snuggle up to your favourite guilty pleasures on Netflix
Fashion Fridays: Fall fashion basics
Looking for some fall fashion inspiration? Check out these tips by our in-house fashion stylist
Watch the video here!
What are your favourite ways to celebrate Fall? Let us know in the comments!