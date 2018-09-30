‘Tis the season for pumpkins and gourds. Nicole Jennings/staff photo

Fall is in the air, check out how to embrace the chill in Kelowna

We have compiled Fall worthy activities to fill those long chilly nights

The Fall chill in the air has us all craving everything pumpkin, including the coveted and sometimes controversial pumpkin spice latte.

Scarves, leather jackets, boots and sweaters are filling shopping bags and our closets and we are ready to fully embrace the season! Here are some ways you can celebrate autumn a little early.

Beat the crowds by heading to a pumpkin patch a little early

Grab a pumpkin spice latte

Wine tasting is so much more fun (and fashionable) in the fall

Snuggle up in a booth and dive into dessert goodness

Wine by the fireplace never hurt anyone

It’s soup time

Cheer hard at the Kelowna Rockets games!

Snuggle up to your favourite guilty pleasures on Netflix

Fashion Fridays: Fall fashion basics

Looking for some fall fashion inspiration? Check out these tips by our in-house fashion stylist

Watch the video here!

What are your favourite ways to celebrate Fall? Let us know in the comments!

