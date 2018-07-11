Feeling the heat? Get a free Slurpee at 7/11

Small Slurpees are free from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Do you know what today is? It’s free Slurpee day!

On Wednesday, July 11, you can head to your nearest 7/11 and pick up a free small Slurpee anytime from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

