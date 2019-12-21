Fighting bears, angry neighbours: Here’s what went viral for 2019 in B.C.

A look back at Black Press Media’s top viral videos

This story is part of Black Press Media’s 2019 Year in Review. Celebrate the end of a decade by taking a look back through our top stories by clicking here.

It takes someone with a cellphone and good timing to make for a viral video that turns heads – and 2019 was no exception.

From questionable decisions to the raw natural world, British Columbians captured both the wacky and the weird.

Here are some of Black Press Media’s favourite videos that our readers loved in 2019:

Victoria man tows car blocking his driveway

A Victoria resident had enough with a parked car blocking his driveway, so he took matters into his own hands and used a strap as a make-shift tow. Lucky for us, the incident was caught on camera by a nearby neighbour.WATCH MORE >

Mission woman frees skunk’s head from plastic cup

A B.C. woman received plenty of kudos online after removing a plastic Burger King cup stuck on a skunk’s head. The video shows Taya Krasiun wearing plastic bags on her hands, jostles with a small skunk, attempting several times to grab hold of the large cup. WATCH MORE >

Iconic ‘snow cone’ takes shape at B.C. park near Clearwater

A seasonal “snow cone” at Helmcken Falls in Wells Gray Provincial Park is a must-see for outdoor enthusiasts far and wide. A snow cone, also known as an ice cone, forms when water from the falls creates a wall of ice at the base – notably in the shape of an upside down snow cone. WATCH MORE >

Powder pandemonium: Fernie rope drop video goes viral

At the start of the year, a video showing hundreds of people dropping into a bowl after heavy snowfall at Fernie Alpine Resort went viral. The video, shot by local videographer Dylan Siggers, shows the moment ski patrol drops the rope and hundreds of people pour into the bowl, some getting stuck in the deep snow at the bottom. WATCH MORE >

Duck confuses Vernon dog for its mom

Talk about cuteness overload! On theme for the Easter holiday, photographer Fiona Hook uploaded a video showing the Vernon community how a small yellow duck confused her dog, Minnie, with it’s mother duck – following the four-legged furball around. WATCH MORE >

Grizzly bears fight along northern B.C. highway in rare footage

A truly once in a lifetime experience for a B.C. woman turned the internet on its head this year, showing two grizzly bears tussling along a highway in Stewart while a wolf looks on from afar. WATCH MORE >

Woman’s racist rant at B.C. drugstore staff goes viral

A clip of a woman at a Burnaby Shoppers Drug Mart haranguing staff for not speaking English in front of her was posted by a man who said he “just wants to put this lady on blast for being extremely rude and racist. And hopefully show her there’s consequences to this type of behaviour.” WATCH MORE >

Video of rocking Surrey house party in 1990 ‘almost like you’re there,’ filmmaker says

Rick DeBanks’ video of a wild Surrey house party he attended almost 30 years ago allowed thousands to look back on their youth – like a time capsule. WATCH MORE >

Man slides down roof of Vancouver skyscraper in ‘rooftopping’ stunt

Afraid of heights? You’ll want to skip this one. An Instagram video showing a man sliding down the rooftop of a Vancouver skyscraper was posted to Reddit in March, sparking an investigation by city police. WATCH MORE >

