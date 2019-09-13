Freaky fruit Friday

How do you like them apples? Specifically the conjoined delicious apples handpicked from a Kelowna fruit tree.

For Reta-Junme Metvedt, she likes them so much she wants to freeze them and turn them into a coffee table ornament — a discussion piece to the core.

Metvedt, found the deformed fruit after leaving a ladies luncheon at the Harvest Golf Course on Wednesday. She was walking by a fruit tree on the golf course and reached up to pick an apple but was too short to grab it.

“I heard a man’s voice and along came an employee in a golf cart. I thought ‘shoot I am busted’,”she said. “But instead, he helped me and picked it from the branch.

“We couldn’t tell at the time that it was an apple with a little baby apple attached, because it had been covered by leaves.”

The two were bewildered by the piece of fruit.

“He told me had worked there for years and had never seen anything like it,” said Metvedt.

Apparently conjoined apples, which share a common stalk, happen because of bad weather conditions, stress and insect damage.

However, these particular fused apples will, for the meantime, be Metvedt’s topic of conversation at the next ladies luncheon.

