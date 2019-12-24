Santa and his sleigh fly over India as they deliver gifts this Christmas. (NORAD)

Here comes Santa Claus: Track the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

NORAD is keeping an eye on the most important man of the night

Ho-ho-ho! Merry Christmas (Eve)!

It’s setting up to be a busy day for the jolly old fellow, as Santa Claus sets out to deliver gifts to billions of people around the world.

As of 9 a.m. PT on Christmas Eve, Santa had already delivered nearly two billion presents, and maybe a few lumps of coal, to good kids around the world.

Want to know when Santa will drop by your house? Track Santa’s location live, right here.

Meanwhile, trackers – both young and old – worldwide can speak with a live phone operator to inquire as to Santa’s whereabouts. In Canada, operators are stationed at CFB North Bay, an air force based north of Toronto.

It was just more than 60 years ago when a misprinted advertisement led to the annual tradition enjoyed globally.

In 1955, a newspaper advertisement that directed children to call Santa direct included the wrong number.

Instead of directing kids to call Santa, the phone rang through to the crew commander on duty at the Continental Air Defence Command in Colorado. In 1958, NORAD took on the tradition.

Trackers can talk to an operator by dialing the toll-free number 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) or by sending an email to noradtrackssanta@outlook.com.

